Gainesville city commissioners talk about plans to reopen

Gainesville city commissioners held a virtual meeting to start talks on reopening.

Mayor Lauren Poe said, "For me, this is the most important thing we need to discuss today."

The city can't reopen until the state's safer at home order is adjusted but can prepare for when that time comes.

"There's a lot of willingness and desire to work closely with the city and to incorporate our views and our needs. But we need to very clearly communicate to Chair Hutchinson what those are."

Poe adds that issuing separate city and county orders would be more hassle than its worth. Commissioners then discussed what it could take to keep residents safe upon reopening.

District four city commissioner Adrian Hayes-Santos said, "Should we have hand sanitizer at entrances of all our businesses, should we be putting up a plexiglass and also looking at supply-chain issues as well. The governor is going to move towards this reopening and we need to be ready to be able to put in protective measures that work best for us."

A motion passed unanimously among Gainesville city commissioners to send a group of letters to the Board of County Commissioners and the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections office regarding reopening.

These letters include sending absentee ballots to every registered voter, a mandate requiring face coverings when out in public and a set of COVID-19 safety measures for people to use going forward.

Mayor Poe adds that for the next several weeks, he will be renewing the city's state of emergency.