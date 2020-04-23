Gainesville city commissioners unanimously approve COVID-19 Equity Toolkit

Gainesville city commissioners voted unanimously in support of the COVID-19 equity tool kit which is meant to answer questions for assistance programs such as,

What data do we rely on?

In what ways do we engage the community?

and who will benefit, who will be burdened?

Commissioner Gigi Simmons said, "We need to be honest about what we're facing, we need to be honest about the impact that it's having in our community and we need to really understand, get a grasp of the reality of what's taking place in our community especially our vulnerable community, our African American community and our Hispanic community."

One resident says its a step in the right direction but adds education is still a major issue in East Gainesville

Denise Bain said, "That's how people in the lower-income sections do worse with this virus because they're not armed with enough information. I don't know if they could pass out flyers, it's got to be simple information you know, things people can get."

Aspects of this equity tool kit will be used towards applicants of the GNV cares program.

City commissioners will meet on Monday to continue their conversation on GNV cares and reopening plans.

