Gainesville city leaders set to discuss creating an advisory board

The Gainesville City Commission is meeting Monday afternoon to talk about how they can continue helping the community during this COVID-19 crisis. The city is looking to establish a "Public Health Advisory Panel.

This panel would help with "physical and behavioral" health outcomes. The city would like for Alachua County and The Alachua County School District to work with them to create this advisory board.

The letter said some of the representatives on the board would be from Santa Fe College, The University of Florida, The Gainesville City Manager's Office, The Alachua County Manager's Office, The Alachua County Public Schools Superintendent's Office, and GRU's General Managers Office. Also, they would include professionals with expertise in specific areas, including Behavioral Health, Homeless Services, The County Health Department, and Emergency Medicine.

The letter said the city is "seeking guidance and advice for the long haul."

They said if the county, school district, or representatives from any of the groups are not available or ready to move forward that the city would continue with their work on this project. The letter said should any group want to join at a later date, they would "leave the door open."

The meeting Monday will be held virtually and starts at 3:00 pm.