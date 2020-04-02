Gainesville company distributes masks

As our world adjusts to COVID-19, the mask shortage is growing at a rapid pace.

One company in Gainesville decided to start making masks themselves.

The way it works is you just put the mask over your face and the straps over your head and then you’re ready to go.

Altavian is 3D printing masks and giving them to medical professionals free of charge.

Each masks takes three hours to print.

So far the company has had 100 requests for a total of 1,000 masks.

Altavian Founder Thomas Reed said they are doing it for those on the frontlines of this virus.

“It is based off of the Billings Clinic by design, open source 3-D printing design and then in tandem with the filter material that Dr. Bruce Spiess at UF had come across to use as a good replacement for the N95 mask and so working with this group of doctors we combined the two approaches and have come up with our own solution to get out to medical professionals,” he said.

Reed says this is just one way of saying thank you those working hard in the medical field.

"I can easily and quickly print the plastic part and then they can easily maintain and reuse these masks, it’s not as consumable and have a higher use case.”

the company is making the mask’s design open-source, meaning anyone can make the masks and follow their instructions," he said.

The company is setting up a non-profit to accept donations to help distribute the masks at no cost.