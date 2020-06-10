Gainesville family fun center bounces back to business

With places like bowling alleys and arcades now allowed to reopen at 50% capacity, a family center in North Central Florida is taking that leap.

TV20’s Brianda Villegas hopped on over to Flip Factory Zone in Gainesville to check out the changes management has made.

“Like we've been here three times now, it's fun,” Thomas Smith,10, said

He and his friend Willie say they are just jumping with joy after finishing online school and being able to get out to places like the Flip Factory Zone.

It has been open for a week now at 50% capacity and visitors will notice a couple changes.

"So masks are required in all areas of the park. We don't require them when you're jumping cause we understand that can be difficult and then in laser tag as well we're not requiring them but make sure that you do bring them with you. If you don't have them we do have them available for purchase for a very small fee,” Service Manager Lindsey Gardner said.

When you first walk in, your temperature will be taken and you will be asked to sanitize your hands.

"We have several employees that are stationed to our games area and they do have a rag and a sanitizing solution that they are going through and wiping down games, after each customer,” Gardner said.

The center has opened with a couple of adjustments, making sure families and employees can stay safe.

"I'm happy that I get to like make little kids have a better day even if it's just for the day,” Flip Factory Zone employee Casta Chavez sad,

It will take some getting used to but for Willie and Thomas it's totally worth it.

"Don't be afraid to try new things. Don't be afraid to try and do things, you gotta get out there one day, you can't just stay home,” Thomas said.

Flip factory does have limited hours as they work to fully reopen in phases.

