Gainesville feeds healthcare workers

Nurse Practitioner Aubrey Hall said, "Feed The Fight is really a global effort that my dear friend...and I decided to bring right here to our Gainesville community."

Feed The Fight is an initiative where community members donate food to healthcare workers, and this is just one way that Gainesville is caring for the caregivers on the front lines battling this virus.

People can also donate money, and Feed The Fight will buy food from local restaurants to then feed the staff at North Florida Regional Medical Center.

"The initiative was pretty simple; it is a community-based effort and we're going to gather donations from our community to support local businesses into bright in the days of the heroes that are on the front lines taking care of our patients and each other," Hall said.

They've had more than 100 organizations, businesses and individuals reach out wanting to pitch in.

Volunteer Services Director Joanne Robinson said, "To the community, we want to say a huge thank you; we are so appreciative of all of the generosity that you've shown our team and support it has just been tremendous."

"I can tell you one thing and that is that Gainesville is a generous community."

If you'd like to donate, you can email Hall at Aubrey.hall2@hcahealthcare.com.