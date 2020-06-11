Gainesville gives local music legend his own day

Mike Boulware started playing music when he was five-years-old and he hasn't stopped since.

As a Gainesville native, Boulware says he's always known where home would be ... for the most part

"Except a few years I spent away in Costa Rica pretending to be a surfer," he said, "but I came back ... you can't make any difference here, if you're there."

And a difference he has made. Not only has he spent more than 40 years teaching and mentoring musicians, but he's also supported local causes through organizing benefit concerts.

When he's not playing or teaching music, he's still surrounded by it at his store downtown -- B-Side Vintage.

As a way to say thank you for keeping local music alive, Gainesville City Commission declared May 8th as Mike Boulware day. May 8th was the original date that Boulware was supposed to play at one of his benefit concerts, but with it canceled due to COVID-19, the date is now special every year. Now, he has the plaque and custom-made jacket to prove it

To the local music world, the honor comes as no surprise

“I think it’s been overdue," local musician and friend, Paco, said. " I can’t think of anybody who has done more to help this music community and support everyone that is playing music around here,” he said.

Another local musician, Donald David, said the honor is much deserved.

"We've all been big fans of Mike forever," he said.

Dennis Campbell has been playing music with Boulware since they were teens.

"He's one of those rare individuals that come along once in a blue moon," he said.

As far as Boulware's future agenda? When asked how long he sees himself playing music ... "Till they kick dirt over my face," he said.