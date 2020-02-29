Gainesville group holds discussion about decarceration

A group calling themselves "Dream Defenders" held a teach-in to discuss what they call problems with prison systems and mass incarceration.

"Dream Defenders" was established in 2012 after Trayvon Martin was shot and killed.

The group wants to spread awareness about what they say is an unfair judicial and prison system and the idea of decarceration.

Kiara Laurent who helped lead the discussions explained, "decarceration basically means no incarceration and just realizing that people should not be locked up in cages that we are humans and we deserve to flourish and be free."

Members talked about ways a society could operate without a prison system.

They also say they want to make sure citizens have their voices heard and are informed, voters.