Gainesville kicks off 'GNVCares for neighbors' grant program for low-income residents

The city of Gainesville kicked off its GNVCares for Neighbors program to help low income residents this week.

City commissioners posted online applications for the financial assistance program Monday. Residents have until May 17 before applications close.

The one-time offer will assist those that have fallen on hard times specifically due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program targets households that fall under the categories of extremely low and very low to moderate incomes. Approved applicants are eligible to receive up to $1,250 over a two month period.

“I think it’s important to note that this is phase one of reopening and recovery, and based on what we learn from this process, we’ll have to see what happens moving forward,” said head of the city of Gainesville’s communications department Shelby Taylor.

Applicants must show proof of income and payment status for their mortgage, rent or utilities. The city will administer funding to residents on May 21 in order to pay off mortgage, rent or utility bills issued any time after March 16.

“But we are hopeful that this effort will be of good service to our neighbors and our small businesses,” Taylor said.

Small businesses can also qualify to receive funding specifically from the “GNVCares about Businesses” program, which officially starts on May 14.

Those who wish to apply can fill out the form here.

