Gainesville lawyer says County Commission facemask order infringes on citizens rights

It's now mandatory in Alachua County to wear a facemask when going into an essential business but some people believe that infringes on their rights.

The order has raised a number of questions also, we'll show you why one attorney is making demands of county commissioners while they continue to back their order.

Raime Eagle-Glenn is a Gainesville lawyer who says she's heard multiple stories of people being denied basic services when they can't wear a facemask. "The people who are being treated unequally by this law are people with pre-existing medical conditions which can be physical and mental conditions. People with disabilities under the Americans with Disabilities Act."

TV20's Landon Harrar reported, "and Raime says because of all these citizen concerns she's written a letter to county commissioners demanding they change their order."

"The Alachua County citizens who I talked with and myself we are prepared to fight for our civil rights. I asked the board of county commissioners to rescind their facemask order by 5pm at the end of business Friday or we will have no choice but to file a federal civil rights lawsuit."

County spokesman Mark Sexton says they believe the order to be fully legal as President Trump, the CDC, and Governor DeSantis have all said wearing masks is beneficial to fighting COVID-19.

"The governor in his wisdom gave the counties the ability to go stricter than his executive order. Our county commission decided the sooner we stem the tide of this the sooner we can get back to work and get everything back to normal. That's why they made the wearing of masks mandatory."

Still, Raemi says the order is a violation of the Equal Protection law and citizens' right to travel.

"It's really sad that we have to make these decisions before leaving our home. Am I going to be able to buy milk and bread today? Am I going to have to bring XYZ medical documentation? Is the store person going to let me in? Am I going to be embarrassed in front of people will I have to walk away in shame?"

Sexton said, "some people feel like it's an infringement of rights, but the cliche is you can't yell fire in a crowded theater even though you have free speech it doesn't extend to endangering people. That's where you balance public safety and freedom."

If you cannot wear a mask Sexton says a doctor's note simply saying you don't have to will suffice at any essential business, there's no need to detail why exactly you can't wear one.

