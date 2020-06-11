Gainesville leaders consider changes to community-wide COVID-19 messages

Leaders in Gainesville discussed ways they can improve their advice for preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the area.

Gainesville's District One Commissioner Gigi Simmons said the city needs to get back on track by updating its message to the community.

"If we need to come up with a new marketing campaign saying 'Hey, our numbers are up, we need to continue to do this' I think we need to start looking at more ways to get that message out again," said Commissioner Simmons.

City Manager Lee Feldman said one way the city can spread these updated messages is with the city's fictional COVID-19 spokesperson.

"Captain Quarantine was more of a stay at home message, and that runs counteractive to the other messaging out in the community right now. So, I think it is more about the proper way to be out with facial coverings and so forth," said Feldman.

Gainesville resident Debbie Martinez said that these changes would help better serve residents.

"I appreciate you all wanting to update your message on the importance of wearing face masks and why. I think it is important for people to understand that you are protecting others. Especially essential workers who are having to go to work every day," said Martinez.

Mayor Lauren Poe says that these messages may require more action, including adding precautions on top of the county's restrictions.

"We need to consider our options if things start to continue loosening up and what we might need to do ourselves versus the governor and the county," said Mayor Poe. "It is not moving in the direction that we were told it needed to head for us to be in a full Phase 2. I'm just concerned about that."

District Four Commissioner Adrian Hayes-Santos said he is seeing fewer people wear masks out in public, and that is concerning. He said they need to start enforcing the requirement to wear these to help protect the community. An exact plan as to how he would like to see this executed was not offered at Thursday's commission meeting.

P.F Chang's in Butler Town Center is sending a strong message to customers that they are taking the virus seriously by having all staff wear masks. They have redesigned their layout to make sure guests are seated six feet apart. The Operating Partner of the store, Angel Maldonado, said they are taking a stronger approach than the county when it comes to party sizes.

"We as a company with P.F. Chang's, we've gotten a little bit stricter with that, we are doing tables of six or less, so it is not as large of a party," said Maldonado.