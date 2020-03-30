Gainesville man charged after attacking UF Health Shands worker

A Gainesville man has been charged with two counts of battery after police say he attacked a medical worker at UF Health Shands on Sunday afternoon.

According to the University of Florida Police Department, 29-year-old Jorge Ariel Nunez Jr. was being held under court order at UF Health Shands as well as under the "Baker Act" or the Florida Mental Health Act of 1971.

At some point, an attending physician then asked Nunez to turn his music down.

Nunes then punched the worker in the mouth before grabbing their head and dragging it against the wall, eventually bringing the victim to the ground and causing a deep cut near their ear.

Nunez is now charged with one felony count of Battery as well as Battery on an Emergency Medical Care Provider.

