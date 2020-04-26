Gainesville man arrested for attempted aggravated assault on Alachua County Sheriff's Deputy

A Gainesville man was arrested after he tried to run over a deputy with his car.

Alachua County Sheriff's Deputies said 30-year-old Elden Hall was driving a black Acura when he sped up and tried to hit a deputy, on Saturday.

Hall apparently became angry after being told to turn his music down.

Multiple deputies were able to assist as they were already in the area after receiving reports about shots being fired on Southwest 69th Terrace.

Hall is being charged with aggravated assault on an officer.