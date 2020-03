A Gainesville man is behind bars after police say he hit his elderly father.

Gainesville police say 60-year-old Danny Holmes got into argument with his 84-year-old father when he hit him in the left eye.

Holmes later told police he may have hit his mother as well.

Holmes is being held in the Alachua County Jail on a $5,000 bond and is being charged with Aggravated Battery on a Person 65 Years and Older.