Gainesville man arrested for second-degree murder

An arrest has been made in a deadly shooting case from January.

Gainesville police say 28-year-old Taj Perry initially told them he witnessed the Jan. 3 shooting on northeast 11th street that left Darryl Mitchell dead.

Detectives say follow up interviews with perry revealed inconsistencies in his story.

Perry later admitted to shooting Mitchell after he says he was forced to help the victim rob a drug dealer.

Perry is charged with second-degree murder with a $750,000 bond.