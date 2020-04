A Gainesville man was arrested after police say he threatened another man with a gun.

Gainesville Police say 30-year-old Ryan Smith was arguing with another man about a rental car.

The victim was in a car and separated from Smith by a fence.

Smith then jumped the fence and put a gun to the victim's head.

He is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon

Smith is being held in the Alachua county jail on a $65,000 bond