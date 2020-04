A Gainesville man is behind bars after K-9 units caught him hiding in a hot tub.

Alachua County deputies say 19-year-old Ajavior Young and another man were seen trying to break into multiple cars in the South Pointe subdivision.

When deputies arrived, Young ran away.

A K-9 unit found Young hiding underwater in a hot tub on Northwest 14th Road.

Young is being held in the Alachua County Jail on a $90,000 bond.

He is charged with Attempted Burglary.