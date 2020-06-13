Gainesville man crashes stolen car in police chase

A man is facing charges after Gainesville police say he stole a car, led officers on a chase, and hit another driver.

Police say, Schnyder Joseph,22, stole the car from a victim after pulling a knife on her, demanding the keys, and for her to take her pants off.

He then took the keys and drove off before being spotted. Police tried to get him to stop but he kept driving faster. Eventually, he hit another car at the intersection of Northwest 13th Avenue and University. Police say Schnyder then ran away from the crash before officers chased him down and arrested him. The driver of the car that was hit had minor injuries.

He faces multiple offenses which include, carjacking while carrying a deadly weapon, resisting an officer, attempting to elude an officer, and failure to stop at a crash.

