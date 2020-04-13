Gainesville man facing charges after making comments about "devils," attacking medical personnel

A Gainesville man is facing charges after police say he attacked several medical staff personnel.

According to the Gainesville Police Department, 42-year-old Robert Allen was a patient at North Florida Regional Medical Center.

Hospital staff say he tried leaving his hospital bed Sunday after making comments about devils and the antichrist.

When his nursing assistant tried to stop him from leaving, Allen punched her and several other staff members.

Allen has been charged with Battery on an Emergency Medical Care Provider and is being held in the Alachua County Jail on a $30,000 bond.