On Saturday night a Gainesville man died in a car accident on I-75 in Alachua.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say a 51-year-old man was walking in the southbound lane of I-75 near the 384 mile marker. He was then hit by an SUV.

Troopers say the driver of an SUV traveling south didn't see the man on the dark road.

A pickup truck driving behind the SUV also hit debris nearby.

Troopers say the man pronounced dead at the scene.