A Gainesville man is in jail after police say he tried to kill another man with a pocket knife.

Police say 57 year old Don Lewis got into an argument with the victim and chased him around with the pocket knife Friday.

As the suspect chased the victim, he yelled multiple times that he was going to kill him.

Lewis is being charged with aggravated assault.

He's in the Alachua County jail on a $20,000 bond.