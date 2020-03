A Gainesville man is facing charges after police say he broke into a home and hit the people inside.

Gainesville police say 37-year-old Dixon Penalise-Montero banged on the front door of the home. And when no one answered, he broke a window and climbed through it. Once inside police say he punched a man and his 78-year-old father. The suspect told police he was trying to find his wife inside. He is in the Alachua County Jail on a $35,000 bond.