A Gainesville man was arrested on Sunday after he threatened to kill his roommate with a knife.

Gainesville police say Kashif Bishop,32, got into a fight with his roommate and began throwing chairs out of their two-story apartment.

That's when he pulled out a 12-inch knife and swung a knife at the roommate. Police say he was drunk at the time. Bishop is being charged with aggravated assault, He is being held in the Alachua County jail on a $50,000 bond.