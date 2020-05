On Saturday night, Gainesville police say Nicholas Reyes, 25, stole a pink bicycle in the CVS and Social 28 parking garage on SW 13th street.

Police say he used the machete to steal the bike. The suspect claimed he was just going to steal a light from one of the bikes in the garage.

Officers, however, found Reyes riding the pink bike.

He is being charged with armed burglary and tampering with evidence. He is in the Alachua County jail on a $15,000 bond.