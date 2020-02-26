Gainesville mayor Lauren Poe delivers State of the City Address

Dozens of people gathered in a historic building to listen to the next steps Mayor Lauren Poe has for the City of Gainesville.

The 2020 State of the City Address was held at the Cotton Club Museum and Cultural Center this afternoon in Gainesville.

It is an annual tradition that began in 2005.

Mayor Poe talked about the city offering city-owned parcels to non-profits to create affordable housing and to eliminate equity gaps in the city over wages, hiring, and promotion.

“It is evident that substantial progress can only be realized when equity is central to every aspect of our work,” Poe said.

Poe also discussed the funding of the city's program called “Diversion and Deflection" with the police department to provide constructive alternatives to incarceration.

Gainesville has begun acknowledging the truth embedded in our own history and working ways to reconcile and repair those truths in order to build a truly equitable community,” Poe said.