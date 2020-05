Local musicians in Gainesville banded together to honor healthcare workers on the frontlines battling COVID-19.

Roughly 25 artists collaborated to create a song called,"on the other side".

It was co-produced by Bob McPeek, Rob Rothschil, and David Beedee.

McPeek says he wrote the song to raise his spirits and those of heathcare workers.

You can listen to it on youtube or if you decide to buy it money raised will go to local charities.