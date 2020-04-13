Gainesville native Navy Petty Officer doing her part to stop the spread of COVID-19

Navy Petty Officer Second Class Joana Singleton, a Gainesville native, is one of 8,000 service members assisting state and local governments across the country working to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Singleton is working in Dallas as part of the Department of Defense response.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, Singleton served as a hospital corps-woman focusing on preventive medicine.

She says her mission is to get each patient she comes in contact with back with their families as quickly and safely as possible while maintaining safety for other military staff and the community.