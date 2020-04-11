Gainesville nurse heads to work in New York to battle COVID-19

Barbara Edwards is a registered nurse at UF Health Shands hospital.

But when COVID-19 numbers began to drastically rise in New York, she knew that she needed to go there to help.

Edwards had to leave her two children and dog in Florida, but she says she knows it's for a good cause

"Then they made the statement that they don't want people dying alone it is very personable to us we have to be human they are dying at all ages and it is not discriminating and so that right there told me I'm exactly where I need to stay here as long as I feel like this is where I'm supposed to be" Edwards said.

Edwards says the majority of her patients have died from this disease without their families by their side she says its her duty to make sure they're at least comfortable when they go.