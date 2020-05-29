Gainesville officials respond to events in Minneapolis

The death of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis has sparked nationwide controversy and conversation. Officials in Gainesville held a press conference to spread a message of trust between the community and the neighborhood.

Mayor Lauren Poe, "We understand your lives depend on how well we serve and protect you."

Poe, Gainesville Police Chief Tony Jones and Police Advisory Council chairman Craig Carter sent a message promoting positivity and trust.

Poe added, "We acknowledge that the most valuable tool that our police officers have is the trust of the community."

The message was prompted by the death of George Floyd and riots in Minneapolis.

Police Chief Tony Jones said, "When you don't have trust, you don't have partnership with the community. What I saw in that video, erodes trust in police not only in that city but around this particular nation."

To maintain and build on trust between Gainesville police and the community, Jones says that his officers are proactively trained to use what he calls the three C's:

Compassion, consistency and constitution.

One east Gainesville resident says he's heard it all before. "I appreciate the city's overture but again, I believe what people do and not what they say."

A 15-year resident of East Gainesville, Armando Grundy-Gomes says more needs to be done.

"There's a lot of talk from there in city hall, all the time and nothing's changed. Always been talk, no action and it's time to have more action and so what we need to do is take control of our communities. All of us and I think it's happening in melding of our minds, that's where we start, with us first."

