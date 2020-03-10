Gainesville police investigating argument turned deadly shooting

Gainesville police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Tuesday morning.

Officers with the Gainesville Police Department say two people got into an argument around 3:00 a.m. at a parking lot on Northeast 1st Street.

A man was then shot and died shortly after officers arrived at the scene.

At this time, police do not have a description of the shooter.

If you have any information, you are urged to call the Gainesville Police Department at (352) 955-1818.