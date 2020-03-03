Gainesville police seek help in solving the hit-and-run of Rose McDonald

Gainesville police say they need the public's help solving a hit-and-run that took the life of a woman riding her bike.

Officers with the Gainesville Police Department say on January 30th around 8:00 p.m., Rose McDonald was riding her bike in the area of Northeast Waldo Road.

She was struck by a vehicle and ultimately died from her injuries.

Officers are asking for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward. To do so, contact the Gainesville Police Department at (352) 955-1818.