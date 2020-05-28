Gainesville prepares to use FirstNet during hurricane season

A new emergency response system will be used in Gainesville in preparation for the hurricane season.

Hurricane season starts on Monday and Gainesville will have a new new emergency response system to respond to the storms.

The city of Gainesville will use "FirstNet," which is designed to help first responders and law enforcement officers communicate during emergencies.

"When something happens, we have a system that is fortified, that is built to give us resiliency in our response so that we can communicate," said Chief David McIntire of Gainesville Fire Rescue.

The network can be used on cellphones or tablets to communicate to staff in the field to track work orders and distribute resources.

"I think this is a big thing for first responders to provide a higher level of security for us to be able to communicate with each other," said Phil Mann, the director of public works for the city of Gainesville.

The network will also help public works employees to clear the roads during emergencies.

(Photo Courtesy of First Responder Network Authority)