Gainesville realtor finalist for National Association of Realtors 30 Under 30 competition



A North Central Florida real estate agent has a new listing: He's a finalist for the National Association of Realtors 30 Under 30 competition.

Adam Gurske with Matchmaker Realty in Gainesville is one of three Florida realtors in the list of 50 finalists.

Gurske's bio page says he is a graduate of Buchholz High School and the UF College of Business Administration.

One of the final 30 will be selected in an online popular vote, the other 29 will be chosen by judges.

The winners will be announced on March 23rd.