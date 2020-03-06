Gainesville remembers Granny

The Gainesville police department is still investigating granny's death, but today, her city came together to celebrate her life at Bo Diddley Plaza.

Gainesville community member Virginia Carr said, "Granny was an angel."

Her name was Rose McDonald-Loston.

"Gainesville was more home because of her being our neighbor here," said Downtown Gainesville Business Owner Jacob Larson.

But, her community called her Granny.

"Granny showed up for life," said Gainesville Resident Mandisa Haarhoff. "And for her, life was about living in fullness and living in joy and being loved."

She was hit and killed while riding her bike on Jan. 30.

Today, her city came together to mourn her death. But more importantly, to celebrate her life.

"Granny always ordered the most expensive thing on the menu because she deserved it and because she was worthy of love and so, she taught me how to do that for myself," Haarhoff.

She was everyone's neighbor.

She was their granny.

Loston was killed on Northeast Waldo Road, near Compassionate Outreach Ministries in a hit and run crash.

with any information on her death is being asked to contact the Gainesville Police Department's non-emergency number at 352-955-1818.

