Gainesville remembers the life of fallen Lieutenant

Gainesville is remembering the life of a police officer killed thirteen years ago.

Saturday was the anniversary of Lieutenant Corey Dahlem who was tragically struck and killed by a drunk driver in 2007.

Gainesville Police Department spokesperson Jorge Campos says the anniversary truly hits home for the Gainesville Police Department.

"The possibility of losing your life is always there. We take it very seriously. We are a strong close family and we support one another so when anything like this occurs not only do we mourn with the rest but when the anniversary comes up we remember them." Campos said.

Various people commented on Facebook mourning Lieutenant Dahlems death and sent prayers and positive thoughts.