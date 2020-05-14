Gainesville residents conquer mountains of mulch at Possum Creek skate park

The skaters at Possum Creek Park in Gainesville arrived mid-morning to ride the ramps and were excited that they thought it was open after two months of being closed.

Until city workers covered and filled almost every inch of the skate park with mulch.

One skater even said, "I come here almost every day."

The regulars were asked to leave.

Randy Boughannam said, "I don't know they were saying it's open that you can still skate here but they were saying it in such a, kinda a sarcastic way that they didn't actually mean it. They wanted us to just get out."

Gainesville City Manager Lee Feldman responded on twitter that skate ramps are restricted at this phase of reopening.

Social media comments reached the hundreds as people expressed their anger with the closure, one even saying free mulch courtesy of the city.

Skater boy CJ Rener said, "It's gonna be a lot more work to skate in the future because the park is permanently damaged there's no way they'll be able to clean up the bowl and stuff back there cause there's like drains for water but they're not gonna be able to get the mulch out."

Parents, skaters and strangers alike saw these mulch mountains as a challenge. Breanne Currie visited the park for the first time and came out to help.

"I thought it was weird because they're starting to open everything up, you can go inside of a restaurant you can get your nails done but now you can't skateboard. I don't really see the brains in that I guess."

The groups started blowing, raking and kicking the piles down.

Currie added, "I've heard more people are coming pick it up so hopefully in the next couple of days it'll all be a memory."

People in the community have stepped up and gone out of their way to do their best to clean up the mulch at the skate park.

The skaters here say that they had no idea their park was reclosing. Yet, the piles of mulch will not stop them from skating.