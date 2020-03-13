Gainesville startup SmartSteward aiding in detection and prevention of COVID-19

One startup in Gainesville is hoping to make an impact on the detection and prevention of the coronavirus in skilled nursing facilities.

SmartSteward Inc. is releasing an antimicrobial surveillance and alert system called SmartSteward EYE.

The system works in real-time, tracking lab reports, symptoms, and clinical observations to detect illnesses and immediately alert medical staff by text.

SmartSteward has been validated in nursing facilities for more than a year, but in response to COVID-19, the company has developed a new algorithm for early detection of respiratory illnesses like the coronavirus and plans to launch the system nationwide in April.

"We're able to capture these events very early in the process," said SmartSteward CEO Guy LaTorre. "We're not waiting around for laboratory data to come in because that's 24-48 hours later, so obviously we're detecting events that point to a potential infection early so that the physicians and the nurses can then evaluate that patient in more detail, decide if it is a potential infection and take action."

The system is primarily targeted for nursing facilities where residents are more susceptible to these illnesses. It can also be installed and taught remotely which is important due to the restricted access in many of these facilities.

"Not many people are focusing on the skilled nursing facility and it's really an underserved community. Right now at this critical time, this is the patient population that is the most vulnerable to all kinds of infections including this new COVID-19," LaTorre said.

People with the company hope that early detection will lead to quicker diagnoses, treatment, and prevention to limit the spread of illnesses.