Gainesville to ease restrictions to permit outdoor dining in downtown parking spaces

With restaurants only able to operate at 25% capacity, many are moving dining outdoors.

The city of Gainesville is easing some regulations to help.

Restaurants will be able to set up tables and chairs outside in public and private parking spaces downtown on a temporary basis.

The street closure will be on Southwest 1st Avenue and the city will open parking lot 10 for temporary parking to offset the loss of downtown parking resulting from the changes.

The closure will happen some time next week.

"When the governor's order came down with the limitations of 25% interior occupancy for restaurants, the city thought how do we help those numbers work with restaurants," Andrew Persons, the city's interim director of sustainable development. "If this effort by the city helps some of those businesses that make Gainesville a great place to live, they'll be able to survive during this time. Then I think the city's done it's part."

Restaurant owners can apply for temporary outdoor seating at the link here: https://form.jotform.com/201265817828158