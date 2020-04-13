Gainesville volleyball club delivers 800 "thank you" cards

One local volleyball team took on the role of the Easter Bunny on Sunday.

Members of the Vision Volleyball Club of Gainesville found a way to thank local health care workers and show support for the elderly. They sent holiday cheer in the form of sweet treats and heartfelt cards. They delivered 500 cards to four retirement villages and dropped off donuts and goodies for staff.

The club also made another 300 thank you cards for health care workers and the medical staff got their share of donuts and treats, too.