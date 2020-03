A Gainesville woman is facing aggravated assault charges after threatening a person with a box cutter.

Gainesville police say the victim invited 48-year-old Shirley Cook to sleep on their couch for the night on Friday.

Officers say the victim didn't know Cook beforehand but thought she was homeless.

When Cook was asked to leave she threatened to cut them.

Cook is being held in the Alachua County Jail on a $5,000 bond.