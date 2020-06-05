Gainesville's Cade Museum reopens in limited capacity

After closing for more than two months, a Gainesville institution is back open. The Cade Museum downtown has reopened to the public in a limited capacity, two days a week.

The museum will be open on Fridays and Saturdays for two guided tour sessions -- at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Each session will offer different tours of unique parts of the museum led by Cade educators.

“We really believe that now is the time more than ever, where our community needs to find a way to come together to have some joy and excitement in ways that we’re not able to do at home," said Stephanie Bailes, Executive Director of the Cade Museum. "So we think that it’s really important for institutions such as ours are reopened, but we do it in a way that makes our guests and our employees comfortable.”

One of the reasons for the reopening is the museum's partnership with Violet Defense, a germ-killing technology company that specializes in ultra-violet disinfection.

The technology uses Pulsed Xenon UV that can be installed in any room, providing full-time protection. It's capable of killing nearly any type of bacteria or virus, including COVID-19.

“Ultraviolet light actually inactivates the DNA from viruses, bacteria, mold and mildew, and when it inactivates the DNA, they can’t reproduce. So basically it kills them," said Violet Defense CEO Terrance Berland. "COVID, interestingly enough, is actually one of the easier viruses to kill.”

Due to the museum's limited capacity, people interested in visiting are encouraged to register beforehand.