Gainesville's Chinese community donates protective equipment

Gainesville's Chinese community delivered thousands of masks and protective equipment today to UF Health.

The effort was spearheaded by several Chinese families who took a monetary donation from almost 3000 families of Chinese origin in Gainesville.

They originally asked for samples from China for masks. They took those samples to UF Health where they were tested for quality. After UF Health said they were good organizers ordered 8000 of the masks.

Xiuli Liu is a pathologist at UF Health who helped organize the donation, she said: "just a lot of effort, this is a collective effort from the entire Chinese American community in Gainesville."

Also included with the masks were shoe covers. 3000 of the masks are the highly sought after N-95 variety.

