Gainesville's new autonomous bus part of nationwide suspension ordered by NHTSA

Gainesville's new driverless bus has been shut down by the federal government.

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration investigators announced Tuesday that they are suspending the operation of 16 autonomous vehicles around the country manufactured by EasyMile, one of which is the bus that is being tested between Downtown Gainesville and the University of Florida's campus.

Concerns were raised after what the NHTSA called "an apparent unexplained braking incident in which one passenger was reportedly hurt" in Columbus, Ohio.

It is not yet known how long the bus will be suspended.