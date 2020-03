The damage to the economy is causing even more hardship for the newspaper industry.

Gannett, the owner of the Gainesville Sun and Ocala Star-Banner, announced an unspecified number of employees will be furloughed.

Those who remain will suffer pay cuts.

It is not known how many employees of the Sun and Star-Banner may be affected, but the Gannett CEO said: "Everyone will be touched by these changes in some form."

The cutbacks are scheduled to begin this week.