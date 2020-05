Gas prices are rising again. At the tail end of the Memorial Day holiday, gasoline costs 11 cents more than a week ago across the state, according to AAA.

At $1.95 a gallon, the Gainesville area has the second-highest prices in the state, three cents higher than a week ago. The story is much different in the Ocala area, where prices jumped 16 cents in a week to $1.89. The average price across the state is $1.88.