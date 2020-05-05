Gatorland Toyota offers free oil change to first responders, follows guidelines during pandemic

The repair people working on your car are following new guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Auto repair shops like Gatorland Toyota are following the guidelines issued by the CDC by placing plastic bags around the steering wheel and driver seat while the car is being serviced.

The general manager, Tyler Hill, said business has been cut by 45%t during the pandemic but they are still open.

The car dealership also hired workers from a cleaning service to wipe down all doors and seats after each use.

"We make sure we follow those guidelines and adhere to any safety regulations," said Chad Buchanon, Gatorland Toyota's assistant service manager. "We just want to make sure that the customers know that we're taking their best interest and make sure that everything is safe and secure."

Gatorland will offer a free oil change to first responders.