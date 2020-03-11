Gatornationals: Media Race

Gatornationals is back in North Central Florida bringing thousands to Gainesville Raceway to satisfy their need for speed.

The National Hot Rod Association held a media race for TV 20, K-Country, Wind-FM and the winner of KISS 105.3's radio contest,

NHRA announcer, Alan Reinhart prepped us before hitting the track.

"So make sure you see yellow, and when you see yellow, go."

Reinhart added, "In drag racing, it isn't about who has the quickest time. It's about who gets there first. So in a situation like that. If I give him a head start, if the cars are even and they're all the same car, then he's got a huge advantage in the race because literally I gave him a head start but if you wait, if you see the yellow before you hit the gas, you wont go red, I promise you."

Media raced to the eighth-mile point on the track in Toyota Camry's, hung out with George the alligator and met the 2018 U.S Nationals race winner Terry McMillen.

McMillen said, "We are here to do one thing and that is to win. We're not here to lose in any way. So we're gonna go out there, we're gonna give 110% every time we start the car. The unique thing with us this weekend we're starting with a brand new car, we've never driven it yet. So this will be the first time down the track with it so that's gonna be exciting in itself."

The winner, Alize Burgin, not only got a chance to race with media but also feel the power of Amalie motor oil's brand new top fuel dragster that McMillen will race in.

Burgin said, "oh it was unreal, it's hard to describe in words like the whole thing is just shaking and you can just feel like the power, it was crazy"

TV 20s Ruelle Fludd came in fourth place out of four.

For the 51st anniversary, almost 500 racers are competing in Gatornationals.