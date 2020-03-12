NHRA kicks off Gatornationals expecting 100,000 fans

On your mark ... get set ... it's Gatornationals time! The National Hot Rod Association kicks off its 51st annual drag race in Gainesville today.

The event at Gainesville Raceway is one of the biggest in North Central Florida, expected to bring in over 100,000 fans.

Alan Reinhart, the voice of the NHRA, says that even after 30 years of announcing, the Gatornationals never gets old.

"Milestones … big crashes ... there's just been so much history of this race track and I have no idea what this week's history is going to hold but I can't wait to see," Reinhart said.

The fun goes on all weekend with qualifying races on Saturday from 8:30 AM to 7:20 PM and finals on Sunday 8:45 AM to 4:45 PM.