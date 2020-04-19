Sunday marks two year anniversary of Gilchrist County sheriff's deputies shooting

Two years ago on April 19, 2018, a gunman walked up to a Trenton restaurant where he ambushed and killed two Gilchrist County Sheriff's deputies who were eating lunch.

Sgt. Noel Ramirez, 29, and Deputy Taylor Lindsey, 25, might be gone but they are not forgotten.

The Gilchrist County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to remember the two fallen heroes.

Gilchrist County Sheriff Bobby Schultz is asking for members of the community to honor these heroes by displaying blue in any way possible. Examples include tying a blue ribbon around mailboxes, displaying blue lights, hang up blue wreaths, fly a blue flag, or putting up a blue ribbon on a car antenna.