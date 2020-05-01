Gilchrist county seniors participate in Adopt a Senior program

COVID-19 has changed the format of school, senior celebrations, and graduations.

However, two parents in Gilchrist county came up with their own celebration.

Jeryl Brown and Shana Praet created the idea of adopting a Gilchrist County senior.

Social distancing has had an effect on students as they are isolated and can’t see their teachers and friends.

A Facebook page was created where students from the two Gilchrist county high schools, Bell and Trenton, can post a profile about themselves. In that profile, they describe their favorite treats, hobbies, and plans after graduation. People can send a letter, snack, gift basket, or anything to give the students support.

“Our community in Gilchrist County has always come together when called, We know these students are missing out on so much and we want our graduating seniors to know that we are here for them,” Praet said.

In just a few days, the group has gained over 600 members.

Members of the community are encouraged to adopt more than one senior. All they have to do is comment on the student’s post that they want to adopt them and send them a message. Students should respond to each person interested in adopting and send them their contact info.

Of course, students are encouraged to be safe and screen the person adopting. Seniors should not give out personal information if they aren’t comfortable.

Once the student is adopted, they will change their Facebook post to say that they are “adopted”.

If interested in adopting, the link to the Facebook page is right here.